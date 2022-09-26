A Plague Tale: Requiem is 15-18 hours long

HQ

A Plague Tale: Innocence was a pretty sizable adventure that lasted 10-12 hours for most players to finish, but the sequel seems to be quite the different beast. Not only is it looking absolutely top-notch and seems to have way deeper gameplay - it is also 50% longer.

This was revealed by lead level designer Kevin Pinson from Asobo Studio in an interview with Play Magazine (issue #19), where we says the game will take 15-18 hours to play through. And he adds that it's no filler content either to artificially prolong the adventure:

"It's about pacing, there's no filler, there's no trying to make it longer because we needed to. Our publisher Focus Interactive encourages us to do the length that we want to do for the game for the story we want to tell.

So we're not aiming for a specific amount of hours. This is not something that we take into account when we first design the game. We are a small team of 70 people so we have to be really drastic about our choices."

A Plague Tale: Requiem launches on October 18 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. There will also be a streamed Switch version launched, and it is also included with Game Pass from day one.

Thanks MP1st