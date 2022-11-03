Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem has reached over one million players

Asobo Studio celebrates this with an accolades trailer.

A Plague Tale: Requiem was released two weeks ago, and clearly people really wanted to play this adventure as it has already reached over one million players. This was announced on Twitter, and must be considered very impressive.

The number of players have probably been boosted by the fact that A Plague Tale: Requiem was included with Game Pass starting day one, something that has been a proven way to reach large audiences fast before.

Asobo Studio and Focus Home Interactive have also released an accolades trailer where they show off some of the praise they've gotten for the brilliant game, which you can check out under the tweet.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

