A Plague Tale: Requiem has been played by more than 3 million

We're closing in on The Game Awards, so it's understandable if you've forgotten which six games were nominated for the Game of the Year award at last year's show. It seems like many have decided to play one of the candidates lately though.

Focus Entertainment shares the great news that more than 3 million players have at least tried A Plague Tale: Requiem since it launched on the 18th of October last year. This means 2 million have played it the last twelve months, as the game reached 1 million two weeks after its release.

Then it's quite understandable that Focus all but confirms the already rumoured third game in the A Plague Tale series by saying they're collaborating with Asobo on another upcoming project.