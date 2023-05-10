Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

A Plague Tale: Requiem

A Plague Tale: Requiem gets 60 fps for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

And the PC edition now has further graphical options.

A Plague Tale: Requiem was a truly brilliant and stunning game. One of the few complaints we had when it was released back in October, was that it only supported 30 fps for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Well... that's not an issue anymore.

The official Twitter account has just announced that a Performance Mode has been added in a new update. And to make everything even better, it also comes with "additional graphic options for PC".

A Plague Tale: Requiem is available for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X (also included with Game Pass). There is also a cloud Switch version available.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

