A Plague Tale: Requiem gets 60 fps for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

A Plague Tale: Requiem was a truly brilliant and stunning game. One of the few complaints we had when it was released back in October, was that it only supported 30 fps for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Well... that's not an issue anymore.

The official Twitter account has just announced that a Performance Mode has been added in a new update. And to make everything even better, it also comes with "additional graphic options for PC".

A Plague Tale: Requiem is available for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X (also included with Game Pass). There is also a cloud Switch version available.