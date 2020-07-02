A Plague Tale: Innocence surpasses 1 million copies sold

You're watching Advertisements

Most who played Asobo Studio's wonderful tale A Plague Tale: Innocence, when it was released a year ago, seemed to love it. Last fall, the publisher explicitly said it was a commercial success, but did not share any number. Until now.

Late yesterday, the official Twitter account for the game wrote:

"We're thrilled to announce that A Plague Tale: Innocence has sold over a million copies worldwide!

This wouldn't have been possible without our community and we'd like to thank every one of you for supporting the game and @AsoboStudio"

It has been rumoured that a sequel is being developed right now, and with a result like this, we would say chances are fairly high that it will happen. Asobo Studio is currently working on Microsoft Flight Simulator, but it is likely not the same team that is creating those two very different experiences.

It's worth reminding that A Plague Tale: Innocence is included with Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC.