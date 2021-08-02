English
A Plague Tale: Innocence

A Plague Tale: Innocence is free on Epic Games Store later this week

Right now players can claim both Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2.

Epic Games Store is once again gifting players with another standout free title. From August 5 - 12 players will be to add both A Plague Tale: Innocence and Speed Brawl permanently to their libraries. Additionally, if they act fast, they will also be able to download Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2 before the next pair becomes available.

A Plague Tale: Innocence has been in the spotlight recently, as a sequel known as A Plague Tale: Requiem was revealed at this year's E3. On top of this, the game also recently received enhanced versions on the PS5 and Xbox Series and these versions boasted improvements such as 4K visuals, faster loading times, and 3D audio support.

Are you planning to claim these games?

A Plague Tale: Innocence

