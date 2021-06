A Plague Tale: Innocence impressed us pretty much when it was released in 2019. During the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Asobo Studio announced that (thankfully!) a sequel will be released in 2022 called A Plague Tale: Requiem. Plus, like so many other games, it's part of Xbox Game Pass.

Judging from the first trailer, Amicia de Rune is still protagonist but a little bit older and even more brave this time. Something to look forward to, for sure.