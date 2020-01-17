A Plague Tale among games headed to Game Pass for PC

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass subscription service has branched out to PC as of last year, and now they've announced some new titles for PC players, these being the RPG Children of Morta as well as indie gem Gris.

Both of these are good additions to the service, but we also have A Plague Tale: Innocence, the haunting story of Hugo and Amicia running from Inquisition soldiers and diseased rats at the same time.

The catalog of games on PC and Xbox One is massive, including big titles like The Witcher 3, so Microsoft isn't slowing down when it comes to adding experiences to the service, especially those on PC with the beta.

Which is the highlight here?

