A physical Deluxe Edition of Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town has been revealed

Marvelous Europe Limited has revealed that a physical Deluxe Edition of Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town will launch March 26, 2021 for £54.99. This version is exclusive to Europe, and those pre-ordering can also grab themselves an adorable buffalo plush. You can see everything included within the Deluxe Edition below:

● STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town Nintendo Switch Game

● A5 Notebook containing 140 pages

● 10x Trading Cards featuring marriage candidates

● A3 Poster featuring exclusive artwork from Igusa Matsuyama

● Collector's Box featuring exclusive artwork from Igusa Matsuyama

