Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

A physical Deluxe Edition of Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town has been revealed

Those who pre-order can get their hands on an adorable buffalo plush.

Marvelous Europe Limited has revealed that a physical Deluxe Edition of Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town will launch March 26, 2021 for £54.99. This version is exclusive to Europe, and those pre-ordering can also grab themselves an adorable buffalo plush. You can see everything included within the Deluxe Edition below:

● STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town Nintendo Switch Game
● A5 Notebook containing 140 pages
● 10x Trading Cards featuring marriage candidates
● A3 Poster featuring exclusive artwork from Igusa Matsuyama
● Collector's Box featuring exclusive artwork from Igusa Matsuyama

Is this one that you're planning to pick up?

