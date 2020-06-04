A Painter's Tale: Curon, 1950 now has a demo on Steam

The Italian indie studio Monkeys Tales Studio announced today that A Painter's Tale: Curon, 1950, a new adventure game developed in collaboration with IVIPRO (Italian Video Game Program), is currently available as a demo.

The game tells the story of the tiny Südtirol village of Curon Venosta by mixing reality and fiction. The old Curon was flooded by the waters of Lake Reschen in 1950 due to the construction of a dam. What lies beneath the bell tower still emerging from the lake?

As we can read in the official press release: "A Painter's Tale: Curon, 1950 is a story about love and resistance, an adventure game about historical memory. The bell tower that comes out of the lake is the last memento of the old village of Curon, flooded by the waters of Lake Reschen in 1950 due to the construction of a dam, despite the protest of the citizens. The plans for the dam started during the Fascist era, opposing the interests of a big industrial group to the wellbeing of the villagers, who were forced to leave their homes and pastures.

The main character of the game is a painter visiting present-day Curon Venosta, the new village build after the flooding. The painter is dragged into the lake and wakes up in the past, in the old village of Curon as it was before the flooding. Around him, the villagers who witnessed the tragic event at the time."

A Painter's Tale: Curon, 1950 will be available on PC and Mac in December 2020. You can watch the official teaser trailer and screens below. Play the demo via this link.