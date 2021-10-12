A one-day free trial for Riders Republic on PC is live now

HQ

Ubisoft is opening up the doors to its extreme sports playground Riders Republic one last time before its launch on October 28. A one-day free trial is live now for PC players and it can be accessed by downloading the Ubisoft Connect (Uplay) app.

What does the trial include you might wonder? Well, this specific trial includes access to all of the game's multiplayer and career modes, so you're able to sample it within its entirety. You'll be able to take on up to 50 players at once within its Mass Races, battle to rack up points within its Tricks Battles, and compete against up to five friends within its Versus Mode. You can check out our most recent preview of Riders Republic here.

Thanks, VG24/7.