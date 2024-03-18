A Nova project is in the works at Marvel

HQ

A Nova project appears to be in the works at the MCU. The well-known character could have appeared as early as 2014, as James Gunn had him in a draft of the Guardians of the Galaxy script.

Now, Marvel's head of streaming, animation and television Brad Winderbaum confirmed that there is a Nova project in development. "We love Nova. We are in really early development on Nova," Winderbaum told Comicbook.com. "There are plans to develop Nova. I love Nova, too. I love Rich Rider, too. I hope it gets to the screen. The world is always chaos. There's always things. You gotta conjure these things to make them happen but I would love to see a Nova show, one day."

For those not in the know, Nova is a Marvel superhero first developed in 1976. The last surviving member of the Nova Corps, Richard Rider can fly through space and blast enemies apart with beams of energy.

There have been reports that Ryan Gosling has joined the MCU, so perhaps this is the role that is being secured for him.

