A NMH cameo in Romeo is a Dead Man? And Suda51 on No More Heroes 4 and on a hypothetical Killer7 Remake

HQ

The other day we sat down with Goichi Suda to discuss not just the impending release of Romeo is a Dead Man but also his past and future projects. And given how Grasshopper Manufacture's CEO likes universes to collide (in this case both in-game and between different titles), we asked about some potential scenarios.

First of all, as we've seen many nods and references to the world of No More Heroes in Romeo is a Dead Man, can we expect some sort of crossover? Is there something from that world showing up in this game? This was the short, but unmistakable answer by Suda51:

"There is something"

Also, and after a full trilogy and a spin-off, is there any plan or intent to return to Travis Touchdown's universe with a potential No More Heroes 4? Here's what Suda-san had to say in a very grave, Travis-like voice:

"I have no idea"

We had indeed asked for quick answers for a higher-paced questionnaire towards the end of our interview, but the head of GhM elaborated a bit more on another of his classics. With the clear references to his "Kill the Past" trilogy in Romeo is a Dead Man, and with Capcom classics such as Hideki Kamiya's Okami coming back to modern audiences, is there any chance for a Killer 7 sequel or remake?

"Well, as far as Killer7 in particular goes, as you probably know, that IP is owned by Capcom, so we can't just go and do whatever we want with it, you know. There was a little bit of Killer7 in Travis Strikes Again. At that time, that was sort of, I guess you could say it was sort of a gift from Capcom. Like, well, 'it's Grasshopper's 25th anniversary, so okay, we'll let you have this one'. So if we were going to do something with Killer7 again, then it would probably have to be another special occasion, like Grasshopper's 30th anniversary or something like that. So at the moment, we don't have any concrete plans to do something like a Killer7 sequel or like a remake, right?"

[TSA Spoiler] For those who don't know, Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes got a "Day 7" Patch Update which added a completely new cutscene that used Killer7's Dan Smith Persona to reveal that both games exist in the same universe, even if the exact timeline was and will of course be more complicated to explain. Coincidentally, that patch was released just 7 years ago...

You can learn more about Romeo is a Dead Man's messed up story and space ship hub, or about its potential Switch 2 and physical editions, by watching the full interview below, which includes subtitles on your local language.