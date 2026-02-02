A Nintendo Partner Direct is set to land this week

HQ

At first there were rumours of some kind of Direct taking place this week, but since then things have become much more concrete. Not only are insiders now willing to pin the broadcast to a specific date, they are also prepared to state exactly what type of presentation it will be.

And yes, it appears that Nintendo will be airing a Partner Direct on February 5, a broadcast dedicated to third-party developers sharing news about upcoming games for Switch and Switch 2.

This has been independently confirmed by NateTheHate, GameXplain, and VGC.

We expect Nintendo to confirm it before long, but we are hoping to see games such as The Duskbloods, Witchbrook, and much more.