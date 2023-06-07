Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

A Nintendo Direct might be set for next month

Nintendo could be skipping a June showcase to give us a July one instead.

Nintendo might be gearing up for a July Direct, dodging the other gaming showcases set for this month.

This is in no way confirmed, and industry insider Jeff Grubb has only stated he's heard "early rumblings" of a July Nintendo Direct. On his Giant Bombcast, Grubb said the following:

"I'll say that I'm hearing something's gonna be in July. Whether that is a proper Direct, a partner Direct, or a third party showcase Direct... However they want to frame - a Direct Mini. I have no idea, but it seems like... Don't expect anything of that sort, at least until next month, and if that even happens at all. But like I said, rumblings. It seems pretty likely that something could happen next month with Nintendo, although a July Direct would be weird."

Nintendo does have a couple big releases set for the rest of this year, including Pikmin 4, but it would be interesting to see what else the company has planned for the near future.

