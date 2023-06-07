A Nintendo Direct might be set for next month

HQ

Nintendo might be gearing up for a July Direct, dodging the other gaming showcases set for this month.

This is in no way confirmed, and industry insider Jeff Grubb has only stated he's heard "early rumblings" of a July Nintendo Direct. On his Giant Bombcast, Grubb said the following:

"I'll say that I'm hearing something's gonna be in July. Whether that is a proper Direct, a partner Direct, or a third party showcase Direct... However they want to frame - a Direct Mini. I have no idea, but it seems like... Don't expect anything of that sort, at least until next month, and if that even happens at all. But like I said, rumblings. It seems pretty likely that something could happen next month with Nintendo, although a July Direct would be weird."



Nintendo does have a couple big releases set for the rest of this year, including Pikmin 4, but it would be interesting to see what else the company has planned for the near future.