A Nintendo Direct is happening this evening

HQ

It's finally happening! Nintendo has announced a Direct showcase for later today that will reveal... drum roll please... nothing to do with the Nintendo Switch successor console. In fact, it won't have a gaming focus at all, as the stream will instead be tailored to Super Nintendo World, specifically the theme park at Universal Studios Japan.

The show is being hosted to present a first look at the soon to open Donkey Kong Country realm, and we're told to expect around 10 minutes of information about the park.

The Direct will start at 22:00 GMT / 23:00 CEST, and if you are interested in watching all the same, you can do so by heading over here.