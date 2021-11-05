A Nightmare Trailer for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City has been released

HQ

On November 24 (December 3 for UK fans), it is time to be horrified by Resident Evil again as Sony launches Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. This is a movie though, and premieres in theatres. It has nothing to do with Paul W. S. Anderson film series, and is considered to be closer to the games and somewhat of an origin story.

Here, we'll get to meet Kaya Scodelario as Claire Redfield, Robbie Amell as Chris Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine and Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker. Now we've got a brand new trailer called 'Nightmare Trailer', and after seeing it - we sort of understand why. Check it out yourself below...