Nightmare Before Christmas

A Nightmare Before Christmas sequel will never happen

The animated classic turns 30 this year.

Whether you think The Nightmare Before Christmas is a classic Christmas or Halloween movie, it's one of the all-time stop-motion animated hits. Just to make you feel old today, the film is also turning 30, and in a celebration of that, director Henry Selick has spoken about the film's past, present, and potential future.

Speaking with People, Selick was approached on the topic of a sequel, but it seems he's anything but interested. He believes that the film is "a perfect movie [that] came out of the perfect time, only to grow into something far bigger over the years."

"I think Tim [Burton] in particular feels like, why mess with that? He certainly doesn't need to make more money from a sequel. He has had so many other successes, and so far nobody's come up with a great idea for a sequel. And I still think that Tim gets to decide. I don't think there's any idea that would convince him."

But, Selick does see an opportunity for a prequel. "There might be a more interesting story there about how Jack became the King of Halloweentown," he said.

Would you be interested in a Nightmare Before Christmas sequel or prequel?

Nightmare Before Christmas

