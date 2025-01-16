A newer, better version of the Switch eShop has been released

HQ

If you're a regular Switch user, chances are you may have run into some issues when browsing for a new game. Facing the hundreds of new titles that spam your feed can be tricky, and the interface hasn't been updated since 2017.

Enter Better eShop, a fan-made creation by the folks over at Nintendo Life. Built in less than a week, Better eShop essentially makes the browsing experience smoother, with a lot of features fans have been asking Nintendo for for years.

While this isn't an official shop, when you are ready to buy your game, you will be lead back to the proper eShop. Nintendo Life acknowledges that Nintendo may catch on and disapprove of this website, but it still has plans for the future of Better eShop, including adding wishlist functionality and user reviews.