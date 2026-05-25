HQ

A new world record in overclocking has been set at 9206 MHz, with the help of liquid helium, according to Digitec.

The overclocker called "wytiwx" gained additional 88 MHz, and he used liquid helium instead of liquid nitrogen. And now, 9206 MHz is the highest clock frequency ever measured for a commercially available CPU. Wytiwx used a single core of an Intel Core i9-14900KF based on Raptor Lake.

But why liquid helium instead of nitrogen? Liquid helium vaporises at minus 269 degrees Celsius, which is only around four degrees above absolute zero. Liquid nitrogen has a boiling point of minus 195 degrees Celsius, but liquid helium is also significantly more expensive.

Windows 7 Ultimate was used as the operating system, because many background services can be switched off without compromising stability. Only seven of the eight P-cores of the i9-14900KF were active for the test, and in the end, one of them reached 9.2 GHz.

Gamereactor congratulates the new record holder.