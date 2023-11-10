A new Wile E. Coyote movie has been placed in the Warner Bros. vault forever

HQ

Wile E. Coyote might not be the most popular Looney Tunes character, but that didn't stop Warner Bros. from believing he deserved his own shot at the big leagues. However, since then the studio has changed its mind, and has pulled Coyote vs Acme from ever releasing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie would have been a live-action and animated hybrid, starring John Cena alongside Wile E. Coyote. It cost around $72 million to make, but Warner Bros. can write off a good chunk of the film's budget as a tax write-down, which is what it did with the vaulted Batgirl movie and the Scoob! Holiday Haunt animated feature.

David Green, the director of the film, put out a statement on Twitter/X after the news broke, saying: "For three years, I was lucky enough to make a movie about Wile E. Coyote, the most persistent, passionate, and resilient character of all time. I was surrounded by a brilliant team, who poured their souls into this project. ... Along the ride, we were embraced by test audiences who rewarded us with fantastic scores. I am beyond proud of the final product, and beyond devastated by WB's decision."

Even though many fans would've liked to see this film, it's most likely that we'll never get it. Locked away in the vault, it'll be impossible to find even for the most skilled pirates.