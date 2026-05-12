A new Westworld movie is in the works, from Jurassic Park's screenwriter

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Westworld is getting a new film adaptation at Warner Bros., being penned by David Koepp, the screenwriter who adapted Michael Crichton's Jurassic Park for the big screen, along with the movie's two sequels. Westworld was initially a movie written and directed by Crichton himself, and released in 1973.

Come to think of it, Crichton seemed to love the idea of an attraction gone wrong, as the original Westworld movie is quite like Jurassic Park but with robots. Everyone loves coming to the futuristic park recreating the Old West, but then one gunslinging robot goes mad and everyone has to run for their lives. The TV show adaptation on HBO followed quite a different plot with the same concept and world, but according to Deadline it's the 1973 film that Koepp will be recreating for his script.

Koepp has been keeping himself busy as of late, most recently having scripted Jurassic World: Rebirth while teaming up with Steven Spielberg again for Disclosure Day. We've not seen much of Westworld since the series ended back in 2022 with it being cancelled before it could deliver a fifth and final season. Despite the show's harsh ending, it seems Warner Bros. still believes in it as a franchise, just on a bigger screen.