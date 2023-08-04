A new version of the classic RPG Dragons and Demons (Dragonbane) is coming this month

HQ

Soon it will finally be time. Soon it will finally be time. After several months of waiting, the new version of Dragons and Demons, by far the most classic Swedish role-playing game, is finally here and on August 15th it will be released. Dragons and Demons was released in its first edition in 1982 by Äventyrsspel, and was long the dominant Swedish role-playing game. This new, revised version of the legendary role-playing game filled with magic and adventure is a tribute to the legacy of the 80s and a further development based on the internationally acclaimed game design of Free League.

The game is also released internationally under the name Dragonbane for those who wish to have it in English and is adapted for game rounds that do not necessarily require hours of preparation. The subtle humor from the classic boxes will also be maintained and we are very much looking forward to getting our teeth into this. Expect a review in the coming weeks.

Are you planning to get new Dragons and Demons?