A new update is on the way for Cyberpunk 2077

Most of us probably thought that CD Project Red felt finished with Cyberpunk 2077 after pushing out patch 2.0 and the Phantom Liberty expansion. Now Marcin Momot, Global Community Director at CD Project Red, has made a post on social media that clearly suggests the opposite. In other words, Patch 2.3 is on the way and on X Momot wrote:

We'll start spilling the beans closer to the release of patch 2.3 (that's its name), so for now, we ask for a bit more patience. Let the team cook

So the exact details of its contents are so far secret, but according to Momot, more will be revealed shortly. And the fact that they're still willing to improve Cyberpunk 2077 is remarkable, to say the least, given all the focus now being put on The Witcher 4 and Project Orion.

What do you hope to see in the upcoming patch?