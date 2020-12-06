A new update has been released for PlayStation 3

You're watching Advertisements

It has been a while since we wrote about it last, but if you boot up your PlayStation 3 today, you will be prompted to download a new update. System Update 4.87 doesn't do anything major though, but sorts out a "security fix" and also updates "Blu-ray keys for new movie releases" according to RPCS3.

Nothing fancy, but it's still nice to see the old console still being alive and kicking to some very minor extent.