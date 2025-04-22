A new Tremors film could soon be on the way

HQ

Stampede Entertainment, the company helmed by the team behind the original Tremors, now holds the rights to the script for the 1990 creature feature. After Universal Studios created three sequels to the film, its original creators want to put their spin on the IP once more.

Director Ron Underwood, writers Brent Maddock and S.S. Wilson, and producer Nancy Roberts were behind the first film and its sequels and have high hopes for what comes next. "We aren't reading outside ideas. We are discussing a return-to-Perfection sequel, and one or two more outlandish ideas featuring graboids in new settings," reads a post on Stampede Entertainment's website.

"Whatever we decide to pitch to Hollywood, it will not be a remake the first movie with a new cast. Nor will it be a version of our original script for Tremors 5."

There are talks of Kevin Bacon returning as Val, but no promises are being made on that front. The original film released in 1990, and centred around a small town in Nevada called Perfection, where people are mysteriously dying. Two handymen discover there are creatures living under the ground that are killing the people of Perfection, and set about to deal with the monsters.

