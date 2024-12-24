A new Treasure Island movie is in the works at Disney

HQ

A new version of Treasure Island is set to be in the works at Disney. Previously, the Mouse had adapted Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island novel in 1950, with Robert Newton as Long John Silver and Bobby Driscoll as Jim Hawkins.

Then, we got the animated feature Treasure Planet, which proved to be one of the death knells for Disney's 2D animated ventures. According to The Hollywood Reporter, for this new adaptation, Disney is going live-action again.

This time, it'll be directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, the pair behind The Peanut Butter Falcon. The two often avoid big studios, preferring to go the indie route to make their films, but they're ready to get back on board with Disney for this film.

"It's an Australian surfer version of Treasure Island, and if they [Disney] ever make it, it would be so fun. It has the vibes that we do, and there's found family, brotherhood, drama and outsider energy," said Schwartz.

There's no release date for the movie yet, so keep an eye out as we look forward to this new adaptation of a classic 19th-century novel.