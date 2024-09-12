A new trailer is on the way for the Tomb Raider animated series

Dansk
Netflix have today announced that they will be dropping a trailer for their upcoming Tomb Raider animated series - Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft.
They shared the news via a post on the Netflix UK & Ireland's official X profile:
Not long to go then, until we get another glimpse at this highly anticipated adaptation. Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft releases via Netflix on 10 October.