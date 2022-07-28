A new trailer has dropped for Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio

HQ

This year really is the year of the wooden boy with a growing nose, as not one, but two Pinocchio films are set to release. A live-action take on the iconic story is set to arrive on Disney+ on September 8, and following that, at the end of the year, a stop-motion animated version will be coming to Netflix.

Talking specifically about the latter film, a new trailer has been released for the movie, which gives a better look at the Guillermo Del Toro-directed movie, and also gives us a teaser of the stacked cast - including the likes of Ewan McGregor, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Finn Wolfhard, Tilda Swinton, John Turturro, Christoph Waltz, and more - in action.

Check out the trailer below, and catch the movie on Netflix this December, and even in selected theatres in November.