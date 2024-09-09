A new trailer has been released for Saturday Night

HQ

Before the controversy, there was comedy, and before the endless discussions of times gone by, of ratings dropping of, of 'back in my day', people were fighting to create something in the now.

Revisiting the very first night of what would go on to become the legendary entertainment phenomenon Saturday Night Live is Saturday Night from Sony Pictures, which has just released its second trailer:

HQ

The film has been heavily praised for the performances of its ensemble cast, which includes the likes of Willem Dafoe, J.K. Simmons, Dylan O'Brien, Finn Wolfhard, Cory Michael Smith, Rachel Sennott, Gabriel LaBelle, and Kaia Gerber among others.

Saturday Night releases in US cinemas 11 October and elsewhere shortly after (supposedly) but specific dates are as of yet unconfirmed.