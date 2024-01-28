A new trailer has been released for Dev Patel and Jordan Peele's upcoming action thriller Monkey Man

HQ

The debut trailer for Monkey Man, an upcoming action thriller director by Dev Patel and produced by Jordan Peele has now been released. Planned to hit theatres on 5th April, the film follows an ex-felon in Indian (Patel), who is struggling to adjust to a world filled with corporate greed and eroding spiritual values.

Written by Paul Angunawela, John Collee, and Dev Patel, the film additionally stars Sharlto Copley (District 9), Pitobash Tripathy (Million Dollar Arm), and Vipin Sharma (Kick).

Netflix originally bought the streaming rights to the film in 2021, however, it was later purchased by Peele, who thought that it deserved to have a full theatrical release. Monkey Man will be distributed by Universal, which has a production deal with Peele's Monkeypaw Productions banner. You can check out the film's new trailer below: