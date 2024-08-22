A new trailer for Starship Troopers: Extermination has been revealed

HQ

Offworld have revealed a new trailer for their upcoming co-op shooter Starship Troopers: Extermination, full of hordes of insectoid enemies, tonnes of firepower, and massive explosions.

More focused around the humorous, dramatic lives of the titular Starship Troopers, the trailer gives players a great insight into the tone that the developer wants to show in the game, which seems to be all about having a laugh mowing down bugs with friends despite the inevitability that they will, eventually, overrun you.

The squad sizes in Starship Troopers: Extermination are set to be huge, with teams of 16 players working together to complete objectives and then extract, covering each others' backs as they do so with a swarm vs players defensive objective that includes survival and structure building.

Starship Troopers: Extermination exits early access on PC on October 11, releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series on the same day.