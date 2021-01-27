A new trailer for Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection has risen from the grave

You're watching Advertisements

At the end of next month, the Ghosts 'n Goblins series will be making a return on consoles after an absence of almost 15 years. With the release date getting mighty close, Capcom has shared a brand new trailer, which reveals a few new details about the upcoming reboot. It was also revealed alongside the trailer that pre-orders are now open ahead of the game's launch on February 26, 2021.

The trailer has revealed that there will be four different difficulty options: Legend, Knight, Squire, and Page. Legend will, of course, but the most difficult and will harken back to the original titles and Page will offer an experience that shouldn't be too painful for most gamers. This is something that we really appreciate as the original games are widely known for their brutally difficult challenge.

You can check out the brand new trailer for the game in the video above.