LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

A new Tomb Raider cookbook has been announced

We can't say that this was one of our predictions for Square Enix Presents.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Yesterday, Square Enix debuted its very first Nintendo Direct-like showcase and one of the more surprising reveals contained within it was a new Tomb Raider cookbook. Dubbed as 'The Official Cookbook and Travel Guide' this collectible item is said to contain many recipes that Lara has created across her travels. No release date has been confirmed for the cookbook and we don't know how it will look upon release, as the cover shown isn't final.

In other Tomb Raider news, it was also revealed that Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Collection, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition would be releasing as one single bundle known as the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy. The bundle is out now on PS4 and Xbox One and it contains all previous DLC released for the trilogy.

A new Tomb Raider cookbook has been announced


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy