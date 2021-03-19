A new Tomb Raider cookbook has been announced

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday, Square Enix debuted its very first Nintendo Direct-like showcase and one of the more surprising reveals contained within it was a new Tomb Raider cookbook. Dubbed as 'The Official Cookbook and Travel Guide' this collectible item is said to contain many recipes that Lara has created across her travels. No release date has been confirmed for the cookbook and we don't know how it will look upon release, as the cover shown isn't final.

In other Tomb Raider news, it was also revealed that Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Collection, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition would be releasing as one single bundle known as the Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy. The bundle is out now on PS4 and Xbox One and it contains all previous DLC released for the trilogy.