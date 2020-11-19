A new Tom & Jerry movie is coming in March 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Remember Tom & Jerry? It is mostly known for its animated short films created in 1940 by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera. In total 161 theatrical short films were produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. In the series, a cat named Tom and a mouse named Jerry have a fierce rivalry. Usually, or almost always, Jerry wins.

Now the series is back, as a new movie is set to premiere on March 5th, 2021, at least in the United States. It is a live-action movie, that mixes animated characters as well. Pretty much something you might remember from a movie like Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988).

New York's finest hotel is about to have "the wedding of the century," so the staff hire Tom to get rid of Jerry. A mouse in a fine hotel might not make the best impression among the guests, after all.

The cast includes Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong. The movie has been written by Kevin Costello, produced by Chris DeFaria, and directed by Tim Story.

You can watch the trailer below: