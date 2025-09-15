A new Tom and Jerry has been announced

Even though Tom and Jerry's heyday may have passed, the cat and mouse continue to entertain people, and they also pop up in the gaming world from time to time, not least in the now defunct fighting game MultiVersus. And soon they'll be back again, this time in their own adventure.

Saudi-based studio Steer Studios is developing an officially licensed Tom and Jerry game for smartphones (thanks PocketGamer.biz), a trust they gained after their recent success with Grunt Rush, which was launched earlier this year. Unfortunately, we don't have any details about Tom and Jerry Blast other than the title, but studio head Yannick Theler says:

"We are honored and delighted to be working with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and look forward to delivering a fun, innovative game that lives up to the legendary status of the Tom and Jerry universe."

We will return to this when we have more information, but since the project is still in its early stages, it will likely be some time before we hear more.