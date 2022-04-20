Cookies

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution

A new threat hunts you in The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Chapter 2

Chapter 2: Retribution showed up at today's Quest Showcase, but didn't get a release date.

HQ

Announced earlier this year as a "completely standalone sequel - not a small DLC pack for the original game", Skydance Interactive now shared a bit more about The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution, during today's Meta Quest Showcase.

The continuation to one of the most acclaimed VR survival experiences, with date and price still TBA, will release in 2022 on both the Quest 2 and PC VR. Fans already knew about the promise of an even more intense experience in wasted New Orleans including new characters and threats, and that their decisions would have a bigger impact. The new details talk about a changed game world that becomes more dangerous by offering "fewer resources, more walkers, and a new and bloodthirsty threat that will hunt you across the city", as the new, original storyline keeps following the Tourist.

For those who didn't get a taste of the original's visceral combat, Chapter 1 is also shown with a discount on the Oculus Store. Skydance is on a roll this week, as we learned about Amy Hennig's new Star Wars game just yesterday.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution

