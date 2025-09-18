A new The Witcher comic is set to launch next year with Geralt of Rivia at the helm

HQ

While many The Witcher fans are no doubt holding their breath for late October when the next season of the Netflix live-action series makes its arrival, the future is also very bright for the fantasy universe. There will be a final season of the Netflix show, CD Projekt Red is working on a fourth mainline instalment into its RPG series, and Dark Horse Comics has now just unveiled a new miniseries that stars Geralt of Rivia at the helm.

The Witcher: Blood Stone will all debut next year, and as for what to expect, it will be a four-part series that is written by Birdking's Daniel Freedman and illustrated by Slightly Exaggerated's Pius Bak, with colours from Cyberpunk 2077: Big City Dreams' Roman Titov, and letters by The Witcher: The Bear and the Butterfly's Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou.

It will follow Geralt as he ventures to a dwarven mine to investigate reports of a horned beast that is slaying treasure hunters, despite there being no sign of any beast attacks in the area. Needless to say, something is amiss, and this leads the famed monster-slayer to venture deep into the mines and the dwarven caverns.

The official synopsis explains: "Ancient dwarven mines have attracted treasure hunters, and local legend has it that a horned beast is killing them. With no signs of an attack, Geralt surveys the land, but the mountains are deadly, and the mines even deadlier. And in the labyrinth of the dwarven caves, what remains is best left untouched."

The first issue will debut on January 28, 2026 with the rest of the issues to follow on undetermined dates later in the year.