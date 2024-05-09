A new The Office series has been greenlit

HQ

There have been a multitude of rumours and reports doing the rounds for quite a few years at this point teasing and claiming that a The Office return is in the works. We've seen some claiming it will be a complete reboot of the formula that is still beloved and massively popular, and others suggesting it will be a sequel picking up and following the lives of the Dunder Mifflin crew again. It turns out it will be neither.

Variety has reported that Peacock has picked up and greenlit a new version of The Office. It will be a standalone series that brings together a new cast of characters in a new city and with a new purpose, even if it will technically be set in the same universe as The Office.

In terms of the official synopsis for the series, this adds: "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

The cast of this new series will be led by Domhnall Gleeson (Star Wars' General Hux) and Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus), but no doubt we'll be hearing who will be joining this duo very soon as production on the series is slated to begin as soon as July this year.