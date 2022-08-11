A new The Matrix game is on its way

HQ

Upper Deck Company is well-known for its card games, and so-called Legendary Encounters games has seen many different versions, like Alien, Predator, Firefly, X-Files and James Bond. In the future there will be a new The Matrix game as well.

The news was unveiled as part of GenCon. Legendary Encounters: The Matrix is a standalone product, but it should have a crossplay option with other games. The card game is split into acts, just like the three movies in The Matrix. The good thing is that instead of using photos from the movies, all the pictures are hand-drawn.

Unfortunately, there is no date or retail price for Legendary Encounters: The Matrix as of yet.

Thanks, Comic Book