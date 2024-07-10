A new The Legend of Zelda cookbook reaches Kickstarter goal in just a few days

HQ

If you feel like cooking some Hyrule-inspired food, you'll probably need a cookbook. There already is one, thanks to Aimee Wood, who made it happen with a 2019 Kickstarter. However, it's getting harder to find and you may have already made all the recipes.

That's why, five years later, she's back with a new Kickstarter for the 2nd Unofficial The Legend Of Zelda Cookbook, a sequel. After just a few days, the book has reached its fundraising goal and now it's just a matter of how massive the book will become (at the time of writing, just over 200 pages) as new stretch goals are reached.

If you want to buy the first book, Woods is still selling it via her Etsy, and if you want this new Zelda cookbook instead, just head over to Kickstarter and secure yourself a copy.