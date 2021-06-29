English
Call of Duty: Warzone

A new texture pack is available for Call of Duty: Warzone on PS5 and Xbox Series

It enables the game to run at 1440p.

Whilst a dedicated new-gen version of Call of Duty: Warzone has not been released, the game has received several updates to help it take advantage of newer hardware. Recently we reported that a 120fps mode had been added for PS5 and Xbox Series versions and now a new texture pack has been added to improve the game's resolution.

This new update weighs in at roughly 7GB and it enables the game to be playable in 1440p on Xbox One X, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 Pro, and PS5. It's the fifth texture pack to be added to the game since launch and it shouldn't be confused with the high-resolution texture pack that released back in March 2021. That particular pack instead improved textures on weapons and Operators and didn't improve the resolution of the game overall.

Thanks, VG24/7.

