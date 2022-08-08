A new Tekken has been teased at Evo 2022

HQ

It seems like Bandai Namco has just teased the next Tekken game that will be debuting, as during Evo 2022, a new trailer for Tekken 7 was released, which talked all about the free update for the game that will be bringing new balance adjustments and more on August 17, as well as the highlighting the Tekken Global Finals that will be held in Amsterdam between February 4-5 in 2023, all before signing off with a teaser that simply showed Kazuya Mishima's face with the words "Get Ready".

There's not much else to go on here, and we don't actually know if this pertains to Tekken 8, but this much of a blatant and clear teasing does suggest that something big is on its way for the Tekken universe, and perhaps a new mainline instalment is what we'll get.

Either way, hopefully it won't be too long until Bandai Namco is ready to share more. You can check out the teaser at the end of the new Tekken 7 trailer below.