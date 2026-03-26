A new survival horror game announced for Dreamcast

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Many people are eagerly awaiting the rumored Resident Evil - Code: Veronica remake that Capcom is allegedly working on right now. It was the best horror game on the Dreamcast back in the day, but there's actually a new contender on the way that seems to be built on classic Resident Evil principles.

Time Extension is now reporting that Philippe Nguyen, the PixelHeart and JoshProd producer, has something in the works for the Dreamcast, and he writes on X that the team has "started development on a brand new 3D survival horror game." This, he says, will be a game featuring "Fixed cameras. Dark atmosphere.", and it will be "A love letter to the classics."

Development has, however, "just started," so it will likely be a while before we see any actual signs of life, but we're keeping our fingers crossed for a truly successful adventure on one of the best game consoles ever.