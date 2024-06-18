A new Super Mario Party game is making its arrival this October

As part of the Nintendo Direct, it was just confirmed that a new Super Mario Party title will be making its arrival on the Nintendo Switch later this year. It will be known as Super Mario Party Jamboree, and will feature a massive amount of minigames and expanded multiplayer support.

We're told that Jamboree will bring over 110 minigames, all taking place on a slate of varied boards, including Mega Wiggler's Free Party, King Bowser's Keep, Roll 'em Raceway, Goomba Lagoon, Rainbow Galleria, Western Land, and Mario's Rainbow Castle.

There will also seemingly be quite the broad collection of characters to pick and play as, such as Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Daisy, Toad, Toadette, Yoshi, Wario, Waluigi, Rosalina, Donkey Kong, Birdo, Bowser, Bowser Jr., Koopa Trooper, Monty Mole, Shy Guy, Boo, and Goomba.

As for the multiplayer support, expect up to 20 players to be able to compete against one another online, assuming you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

In terms of when Super Mario Party Jamboree will be making its arrival on Switch, the game is set to launch on October 17, 2024.