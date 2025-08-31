A new study from Hong Kong sheds light on the risks of binge gaming among school children.

HQ

It probably doesn't come as a surprise that excessive gaming can be harmful. In a study published by PLOS One, researchers examined gaming habits among schoolchildren in Hong Kong. They specifically looked at how many engage in unhealthy amounts of playtime and what the consequences of that might be. You can read the full study here.

The researchers found, among other things, that boys had higher rates of binge gaming than girls. Interestingly, female binge gamers reported greater loneliness and lower social support, pointing toward a gender-specific social impact. While the concept of "binge gaming" is still in the early stages of academic investigation, the findings provide a foundation for future research into its potential as a diagnostic criterion, its role in Internet Gaming Disorder (IGD), and its academic, social, and health consequences.

The study highlights that the field is still relatively unexplored and that more empirical work is needed. At the same time, it emphasizes differences between how boys and girls are affected by problematic gaming, suggesting that gender-specific approaches to intervention may be required. The research is new and worth exploring in full if you're interested in the topic. And if you know someone struggling with gaming addiction, professional help is available today.

How many hours a day do you play?