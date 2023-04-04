A new Street Fighter movie is in production

HQ

Movies based on games have long suffered from a notoriously bad reputation, with the 1994 Street Fighter movie, starring good ol' Jean Claude Van-Damme as Guile, being one of the worst. But with efforts like Netflix' Castlevania, The Last of Us on HBO Max and the animated The Super Mario Bros. Movie around the corner, the revival of video games on the big screen seems to be happening. Now it looks like the Street Fighter series is about to make the jump as well.

Deadline was first to report that production company Legendary Entertainment (Dune, Detective Pikachu, Watchmen, Nolan's Batman trilogy) has acquired the film and television rights to the Street Fighter series. A first movie is reportedly already in production, and while we don't know any more than that, Legendary makes is clear that all productions will be developed with Capcom in order to achieve the greatest possible fidelity to the source material.

Let's just hope the result is better than the recent Capcom adaptations Monster Hunter and Resident Evil...