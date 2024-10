HQ

With the release of Sonic X Shadow Generations just around the corner, Sonic Team and Sega think it's time we learned what the adventure's campaign is all about. To remedy that, we've got a nearly two-minute video that not only covers the story, but also lets us check out gameplay and Shadow the Hedgehog's unique skills.

On October 25, the game will be released for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. And we will of course review.