A new SpongeBob SquarePants game will seemingly be revealed this weekend

It looks like we're set to be introduced to a new SpongeBob SquarePants game sometime over the next few days. As noticed by Gematsu, a slate of ratings from a variety of rating boards around the world reveal the existence of a project titled SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide.

The rating from Germany's USK claims that it's an action title that will be coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S too, with Korea's GRAC adding that it will be for ages 12 and up. As expected, it will be published by THQ Nordic, but there is no developer mentioned yet, meaning it's unclear if this is a Purple Lamp production or not.

As for when this game will become a reality, a reasonable assumption would be Summer Game Fest later today, as it seems unlikely for the title to be attached to a more platform-specific show like the Xbox Games Showcase or the PC Gaming Show, or even more indie-tailored broadcasts like Day of the Devs.

Looking at the release date or window, THQ Nordic did affirm last Halloween that a new SpongeBob game would be launching sometime in 2025, suggesting that this is the project in question.