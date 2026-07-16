A new species of monkey has been discovered, hiding among the treetops of DR Congo's forests

HQ

A new species of monkey, with striking bright pinkish-orange lips and dark black fur, has been found hiding among the treetops of the Democratic Republic of Congo. It has been photographed and spotted in the forests of the Lomami National Park, and has been declared new to science.

The first sightings of the monkey can be traced back to 2008, but at the time scientists were only able to obtain a blurry photograph. A species being new to science means that it has been officially recorded and found to be genetically distinct, according to the BBC. It was already known to locals around the forest, having earned the nickname Likweli.

Junior Amboko, a PhD student studying at Florida Atlantic University, played a key role in the search for the monkey - given the Latin name Colobus congoensis - and supported an international team of scientists in finding and studying it.

It is part of the larger group of colobus monkeys, known for their lack of a thumb. The Colobus congoensis is a herbivorous monkey, known to be shy in nature and often spotted in the tops of trees. They eat fruit, and are said to be a "critical part of the ecosystem. We think they have a lot to do with processing seeds and germination in the forest," according to Professor Kate Detwiler from Florida Atlantic University.